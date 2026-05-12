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Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatts bodyguard goes viral for being too hot; Netizens say Good looks and… -WATCH

Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt’s bodyguard goes viral for being ‘too hot’; Netizens say ‘Good looks and…’ -WATCH

Alia Bhatt’s latest Cannes appearance has taken over social media after fans noticed a striking moment involving her security team sparking playful reactions and trending discussions online.

Alia Bhatt arrives for Cannes 2026 (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is back in the spotlight at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 and her arrival has already created a wave of excitement online. The actress who represents a global beauty brand made a grand entrance at the French Riviera ahead of the festival opening. Cameras followed her closely as she reached the airport and later arrived at her hotel. Fans watching the clips online quickly reacted to her stylish look and confident walk. Social media was filled with comments as her entry turned into a trending moment within minutes. Many users also noticed the strong security presence around her, which added to the buzz around her appearance.

Superstar arrival of Alia at Cannes creates buzz

On May 12 2026, Alia Bhatt landed in the French Riviera for her second consecutive Cannes appearance as a global brand ambassador. Her airport arrival quickly went viral as photographers surrounded her to capture her first visuals from the festival.

She was seen smiling and waving as she moved through the crowd with her team. At her hotel, a large promotional banner featuring her image was displayed welcoming her arrival. Even though paparazzi repeatedly requested her to pose for pictures, she politely smiled and walked inside without stopping for a photoshoot.

Also read: Cannes Film Festival 2026: Alia Bhatt serves boss-lady vibes in viral airport look before the appearance at mega event, Watch video

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Bodyguard moment steals social media attention

While Alia Bhatt’s entry was already trending online fans soon shifted focus to a surprising detail. Her bodyguard accompanying her became a topic of discussion across social media platforms. Many users pointed out that the same security personnel had been seen with her during earlier international appearances as well. This led to a wave of humorous and playful reactions online.

One user wrote, “Alia Bhatt slaying at the airport too, also that bodyguard is back.” Another said “That bodyguard again.” Another wrote, “Good looks and personality like hunk, wow what a combo!” Some fans even joked about the attention he was receiving with comments like “can’t wait to see mommy Alia Bhatt with all her hot bodyguards the one behind is the hottest but the one in the front was always there literally there everywhere”

Watch Alia Bhatt’s viral video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Alia Bhatt returns as global ambassador

Alia Bhatt is attending Cannes 2026 as a global ambassador for a luxury beauty brand marking her second appearance at the prestigious film festival. The event will run from May 12 to May 23 and will feature several international celebrities from across the world.

Her presence at Cannes has been widely covered especially as she continues to expand her global fashion and entertainment profile. Fans are expecting multiple red carpet appearances from her during the festival.

Why Alia Bhatt is receiving backlash?

Alongside the excitement Alia Bhatt is also facing criticism online due to the latest L’Oréal Paris Cannes 2026 campaign. Many social media users believe that legendary actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was unfairly excluded from the promotional visuals. The campaign featured Alia along with international stars like Eva Longoria and Viola Davis but did not include Aishwarya who has been associated with the brand for over two decades.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan snubbed from Cannes campaign while Alia Bhatt takes centre stage, netizens REACT angrily, ‘Who raised your…’

This has led to heated discussions online with fans accusing the brand of sidelining a long time ambassador in favour of newer faces. Some users also revived past claims about Alia being unfairly compared to Aishwarya in group photos during international fashion events adding further fuel to the debate.

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