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Cannes 2026: Huma Qureshi turns heads in a purple Banarasi saree, showcasing Indian craftsmanship - See pics

Cannes 2026: Huma Qureshi turns heads in a purple Banarasi saree, showcasing Indian craftsmanship – See pics

Huma Qureshi shared a series of photographs from Cannes Film Festival 2026, featuring herself in a muted purple-hued saree adorned with intricate gold zari work.

Huma Qureshi (PC: Instagram)

Actress Huma Qureshi made a striking appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, turning heads in a traditional Banarasi saree that showcased Indian craftsmanship on a global stage. The 39-year-old actor shared a series of photographs on Instagram, featuring herself in a muted purple-hued saree adorned with intricate gold zari work. She completed the look with gold temple jewellery and minimal makeup, blending traditional elegance with contemporary styling. Reflecting on her outfit, Qureshi wrote, “From the ghats of Banaras to the French Riviera.” She added, “There’s something incredibly special about wearing a weave that feels like it has lived through time.”

Qureshi further said, “What I love most is how it holds two worlds at once,” highlighting the blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern design. Speaking about wearing the ensemble at Cannes, she noted, “At Cannes, surrounded by cinema and storytelling, it feels surreal to wear something that tells a story of its own.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Huma Qureshi used her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival to spotlight India’s traditional weaving heritage on the global stage.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

On the work front, Qureshi will next be seen in the highly anticipated pan-India action film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The first glimpse of the film was unveiled earlier this year in January. The two-minute, 52-second teaser offered a striking look at Yash’s intense and enigmatic character, Raya. Set against the backdrop of a cemetery, the teaser opened with explosive action sequences and gunfire, introducing Yash as the composed, fearless, and unflinching Raya, armed with a Tommy gun. Qureshi appears as Elizabeth, portrayed as a sharp and dangerous presence.

The film also stars Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara in key roles. Kiara plays Nadia, a calm character carrying deep emotions, while Nayanthara essays Ganga, a role that shifts the balance of power in the story. Tara Sutaria portrays Rebecca, a character described as charming yet mysterious. Rukmini Vasanth plays Mellisa, a figure marked by quiet authority.

Also read: Who is Huma Qureshi’s fiance? Won many hearts with his fearless role in Thamma, even the actress fell in love, revealing her feelings; his name is…

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic was initially slated for a March 19 release before being postponed to June 4, 2026. However, the makers recently announced that the film will no longer release on that date, with a new release schedule yet to be revealed.

Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the decision reportedly came after the film was showcased at CinemaCon, where it received a strong response from global distributors and industry representatives.

Also Read: Yash’s FAT paycheck for Toxic will leave you shocked! He charges Rs.., while Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi take home only Rs…

In a statement, Yash said the enthusiastic reception at CinemaCon reaffirmed the team’s belief that the film deserved to reach audiences on the biggest possible scale worldwide. Shot in Kannada and English, the film will also be released in dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

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