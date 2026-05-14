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Cannes 2026: Iulia Vantur stuns in turquoise corset gown with dramatic cape, video goes viral

Cannes 2026: Iulia Vantur stuns in turquoise corset gown with dramatic cape, video goes viral

Iulia Vantur made a striking fashion statement at Cannes 2026 as she arrived in an eye-catching turquoise couture outfit with dramatic detailing.

lulia Vantur at Cannes 2026 (PC: Twitter)

The Cannes 2026 red carpet witnessed another glamorous celebrity moment after Iulia Vantur made a stunning appearance in an eye-catching turquoise couture outfit that instantly grabbed attention online. Known for her elegant fashion choices and calm presence at international events, Iulia looked confident and radiant as she walked the red carpet, smiling at photographers and greeting fans with warm gestures. Videos from the event quickly started circulating across social media with fans praising her graceful appearance and dramatic couture styling.

Iulia Vantur’s glamorous Cannes 2026 appearance

Iulia arrived at the Cannes Film Festival in a striking turquoise corset gown that blended glamour with dramatic couture aesthetics. The fitted ensemble highlighted a sculpted silhouette, while intricate shimmer detailing across the outfit reflected beautifully under the red carpet lights. One of the biggest highlights of the look was the oversized flowing cape attached to the gown which created a royal and cinematic effect as she walked.

The actress completed her appearance with soft glowing makeup glossy lips and subtle eye makeup that balanced the boldness of the outfit perfectly. Her sleek hairstyle added sophistication while statement accessories elevated the overall look further. During her red carpet walk Iulia was seen waving at photographers and even making a heart gesture toward fans and media cameras which quickly became one of the most shared moments from her appearance.

Also read: Alia Bhatt stuns at Cannes 2026 in ivory saree-inspired couture with nose pin and ethnic jewellery- See pics

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See viral video of lulia Vantur from Cannes 2026 here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iulia V Vantur (@vanturiulia)

Viral video grabs attention online

Soon after her Cannes appearance videos and photos of Iulia started trending online. Fans flooded social media with compliments about her fashion choice and confident red carpet presence. Many users called her one of the most glamorous attendees at the event while others praised the elegance of her turquoise couture look.

Sharing glimpses from the event Iulia wrote “A magical evening at the opening of one of the most prestigious film Festivals in the world – Cannes Film Festival.”

Sshura Khan reacts to Iulia’s post

Another detail that caught everyone’s attention online was Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan reacting to Iulia’s Cannes post. Sshura dropped a sweet comment with a red heart emoji and wrote “Beauty with heart emoji” under the actress’ pictures from the red carpet. The interaction quickly became a talking point among fans across social media platforms.

Also read: Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan makes his first appearance after hospitalization, greets fans on Eid – Watch

About her film Echoes Of Us

Iulia attended Cannes 2026 for the screening of the second teaser of her upcoming project “Echoes Of Us.” The short film is directed by Joe Rajan and stars Deepak Tijori Iulia Vantur and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz.

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