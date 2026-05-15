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Cannes 2026: Tara Sutaria revives old-Hollywood glamour in ivory corset gown and emerald statement jewellery

Cannes 2026: Tara Sutaria revives old-Hollywood glamour in ivory corset gown and emerald statement jewellery

Tara Sutaria’s third Cannes 2026 look goes viral: Ivory corset gown and emerald jewels serve vintage glam

Tara Sutaria (PC: Instagram)

Tara Sutaria is making waves at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. After winning hearts with her first two stunning looks, she has now unveiled her third look from the French Riviera. On May 14, Tara was seen in a stunning ivory gown at the Women in Cinema Gala Dinner hosted by the Red Sea Film Foundation. Her look was both timeless and striking. For the dinner night, Tara chose a beautiful ivory gown from the renowned fashion brand Vivienne Westwood. Made from shimmering satin fabric, the gown featured the brand’s signature sculpted corset design, adding a sophisticated touch to her look. The gown’s vintage-style neckline, along with a matching stole delicately draped around her arms, gave the entire ensemble a regal and romantic feel. The off-shoulder design and fluid silhouette further enhanced its elegance. She completed the look with a stunning jewellery, while a sleek bun and soft glam makeup perfectly tied the ensemble together.

The highlight of this look, created by stylist Tanya Ghavri, was the jewellery. To elevate the simple white outfit, Sutaria wore stunning emerald and diamond jewellery. A statement emerald necklace and matching chandelier earrings added the perfect touch of colour and luxury to her neutral ensemble.

Tara Sutaria’s Cannes trip appears to be heavily inspired by vintage fashion and understated elegance. Earlier, she shared her excitement about being invited to Cannes and being honoured at the gala through an Instagram post. Speaking about her previous looks, for her first appearance, she wore a stunning black-and-white gown by Helsa, featuring intricate lacework. For her second look, she raised the fashion bar by pairing a black dress by Ria Costa with opera gloves and vintage earrings.

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On the work front, Tara will be seen in the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, which features actor Yash. The movie is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The movie has been postponed twice and does not currently have a confirmed release date.

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