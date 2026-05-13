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Cannes 2026: Urvashi Rautelas royal-inspired JoliPoli gown moment steals spotlight on red carpet- Watch Video

Cannes 2026: Urvashi Rautela’s royal-inspired JoliPoli gown moment steals spotlight on red carpet- Watch Video

Urvashi Rautela’s latest Cannes 2026 appearance created a wave online as she arrived in a dramatic couture look that blended modern glamour with traditional-inspired styling.

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2026 red carpet (PC: Twitter)

The opening night of the Cannes Film Festival 2026 on May 12 witnessed several global celebrities walking the red carpet in striking fashion moments. However, it was Urvashi Rautela who quickly became one of the most talked about Indian names of the evening. Returning to Cannes for the fifth consecutive year, the actress delivered a bold and dramatic couture appearance that instantly grabbed attention on social media and among fashion watchers. Her look was not just about glamour but also about making a strong statement on an international stage.

Urvashi Rautela’s sparkling JoliPoli couture moment

For her Cannes 2026 appearance, Urvashi wore a heavily embellished silver gown designed by Vietnamese label JoliPoli Couture. The fitted dress was covered in crystals, sequins and fine beadwork that shimmered under the camera flashes as she walked the red carpet. The gown transitioned into a soft lavender-toned sheer layer at the lower section, giving it a dreamy contrast against the metallic silver base.

The silhouette hugged her frame and highlighted a structured yet flowing design that added elegance to the overall look. One of the most eye-catching elements of the outfit was the dramatic cape-style sleeves. These flowing extensions moved beautifully behind her, creating a regal wing-like effect that made her appearance even more theatrical and cinematic on the red carpet.

See viral video of Urvashi Rautela from Cannes 2026 here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela Updates ❤️‍ (@urvashi._addicted)

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Statement accessories and beauty look of Urvashi at international platform

Urvashi completed her look with a bold desi inspired headpiece styled like a maang tikka. The accessory featured a bird motif with dangling tassels that added a cultural touch to the modern couture outfit. She paired it with matching statement earrings and a glittering embellished clutch that complemented the silver theme.

Her makeup look focused on glowing skin silver toned eyeshadow winged eyeliner and soft nude lips. Her hair was tied into a sleek bun that kept the attention on her jewellery and gown while maintaining a clean elegant finish.

Also read: Urvashi Rautela breaks silence on Dabidi Dibidi controversy with Nandamuri Balakrishna, calls him…

See viral pictures of Urvashi Rautela from Cannes 2026 here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela Updates ❤️‍ (@urvashi._addicted)

Emotional moment on Cannes red carpet

During an interaction with Brut Urvashi shared an emotional statement about representing India on a global platform. She said “I’m no more Urvashi I’m India” while speaking about her experience at Cannes and her pride in showcasing Indian presence at an international festival. She also expressed happiness about returning to Cannes for the fifth time and said she feels proud to represent her country in the best possible way on such a prestigious stage.

Earlier Cannes appearance adds to her fashion journey

Urvashi first made a strong impression at Cannes in 2022 during the 75th Cannes Film Festival. She attended for the poster launch of her film The Legend and wore a white off shoulder ruffle gown designed by Tony Ward. The outfit featured a long dramatic trail and she completed the look with a neat bun and statement earrings which earned her praise for her elegant debut appearance.

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