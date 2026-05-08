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Cannes Film Festival 2026: 15 Indian celebrities who will rule the red carpet; From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar

Cannes Film Festival 2026: 15 Indian celebrities who will rule the red carpet; From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar

Alia Bhatt is thrilled to return to the Cannes Film Festival with L'Oréal Paris for the second time. Calling last year’s experience unforgettable, the actress shared that she is excited to be back this year for what feels like an even bigger celebration.

Indian celebs at Cannes Film Festival 2026 (Pic: Collage)

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 is set to see a strong presence from India, with a mix of regional cinema, filmmakers, and actors expected to attend the global event that will take place from May 12 to May 23 in France. Actress Alia Bhatt is returning to Cannes for the second consecutive year. She said, “It feels incredibly special to return to Cannes with L’Oreal Paris for the second time. Last year was such an unforgettable experience and I am truly excited to be back for what feels like an even bigger celebration this year. There is a beautiful energy here, one of sisterhood and the celebration of female voices, and it is a privilege to be part of this journey with a brand that so strongly champions women’s worth and empowerment”

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Cannes presence reflects aspiration, elegance, and confident self-expression that goes beyond cinema. Speaking about her Cannes journey, Aditi said, “I am honoured to represent L’Oreal Paris at the Festival de Cannes. For me, true beauty lies in embracing who you are unapologetically and owning your individuality with confidence.”

“Cannes is such an iconic global platform, and being part of this journey with a brand that has consistently championed women’s empowerment makes it incredibly meaningful. I believe every woman deserves to feel seen, valued and worthy and that message resonates deeply with me,” the actor added.

Actor-singer Ammy Virk will mark a key moment for Punjabi cinema as he attends Cannes for the first time with his film Chardikala. He will be joined by his co-star Roopi Gill, making it a notable outing for the Punjabi film industry on an international platform.

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Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker will also be part of the festival as a member of India’s official delegation. He will represent the country in his role as the director of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

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Marathi cinema will also be seen at Cannes this year. Veteran actors Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf, along with actress Prajakta Mali and producer Kedar Joshi, are expected to attend. The group, as per a release, plans to appear in traditional Marathi attire, presenting their regional identity at the global event.

Gujarati cinema will have representation through actor-producer Mansi Parekh, who will attend with singer and producer Parthiv Gohil. Their presence reflects the growing interest of Gujarati cinema in reaching wider audiences.

From the Malayalam film industry, filmmaker Chidambaram will take his film Balan: The Boy to the Cannes market. This comes after the recent global attention received by Malayalam films.\

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Bollywood will also have a strong presence at the festival. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will return as a global ambassador for L’Oreal. Filmmaker Karan Johar, along with actors Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, and Pooja Batra, will also be present at the event.

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