The prestigious Cannes film festival has been postponed from mid-May to late June and early July due to the spread of pandemic coronavirus. As per the organisers, it will be difficult for them to hold the festival in its 'original form' this year and hence they were looking at new ways of hosting the world's grand festival that celebrates cinema.

However, organisers also stated that it is 'no longer an option' after President Emmanuel Macron said that cultural festivals could not resume until mid-July.

In a statement, organisers said, “It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form. We are exploring all contingencies to realise Cannes 2020 in one way or another.”

Due to coronavirus outbreak, France’s glittering spring and summer cultural calendar, organisers cancelled world’s most prestigious theatre festival in Avignon which was due to take place in July.

On Monday, Macron addressed the nation and said that the gradual easing of lockdown could be allowed from May 11 but big festivals could not take place until mid-July at the earliest, while cinemas and theatres must remain closed for now. Following Macron’s statement, Cannes organisers said, “We acknowledged that the postponement… initially considered for the end of June to the beginning of July, is no longer an option. The discussions had already started with industry participants over what form Cannes 2020 could take. Each and everyone knows that many uncertainties are still reigning over the international health situation. We hope to be able to communicate promptly regarding the shapes that this Cannes 2020 will take.”