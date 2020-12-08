Expressing her excitement at the official release of her first book as an author next month, actor Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday shared an update for her much-awaited memoir’s release. The Fashion actor took to Instagram to share the announcement of the release date of her highly anticipated manual and wrote, “That feeling when I’m holding my book in my hands for the first time… just kidding, I only received the jacket so I wrapped it around a book to see what it would really feel like. I can’t wait to get the first printed copy next month! #Unfinished”. Also Read - Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra Come Out in Support of Farmers Who Are Protesting Against Farm Laws

Indeed, that seems no less than glad tidings for all the Priyanka Chopra fans. Embracing a huge smile, with no makeup look and open hair, Priyanka looks absolutely stunning, in the capture. The picture also sees her donning a blue blazer, twinning with the colour of the cover page of her memoir which she is holding in her hand.

It was in June 2018 that the star first announced of making her memoir, and had said that “It gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment when you tick off something from your bucket list”.

The book ‘Unfinished’ traces the collection of personal essays, stories and observations by Priyanka as an actor, producer, singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Priyanka has become a multifaceted personality with her forays into the various divergent of the entertainment industry.

(With inputs from ANI)