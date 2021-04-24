Here’s good news for all the Marvel fans. Captain America 4 is in the works with Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman. Yes, as per a report in Hollywood Reporter, Malcolm Spellman is set to come back with the fourth part of the Captain America franchise. Also Read - George Floyd Murder: Celebs Including Chris Evans, Ellen DeGeneres Hail Conviction Of White Cop In The Case

As per the report, Spellman will co-write the script with Dalan Musson who was a staff writer on Falcon and the Winter Soldier. While the cast and the director of the movie have not announced so far, it will be interesting to see if Chris Eans will return as one who played Captain America via the Steve Rogers character. However, there is no official word on this from the Marvel Studios yet.

Since the beginning of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans repeatedly expressed their dislike for the new Captain America and alleged that John Walker tainted the legacy that the original Captain America represented. Following episode 4 of the series, fans' disappointment and anger only increased as Captain America killed a Flag-Smasher member as revenge for his best friend and partner, Battlestar's death. With this John Walker (played by Wyatt Russell) painted blood on Captain America's shield for the first time and made fans furious. Several people took to Twitter demanding the return of the original superhero, Chris Evans. However, in the last episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie's character Sam Wilson took up the shield as the new Captain America.

Chris Evans was widely loved in the three previous Captain America films, including Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Captain America: Civil War (2016). However, he retired from the role with Avengers: Endgame.