‘Captain Holt Meant…!’ Brooklyn 99 Stars Make Heartbroken Posts After Andre Braugher’s Death

Andre Braugher, who played Captain Holt in popular series Brooklyn Nine-Nine has left his co-stars utterly devasted with his demise.

Veteran actor Andre Braugher, who was most recognized for his parts in Homicide: Life on the Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, passed away at 61. On social media, his co-stars from the police comedy series offered condolences. Andre Braugher essayed the role of Captain Raymond Holt in the comedy-drama. He was the first black homosexual police captain in the NYPD, and Andre portrayed him. On the program, he was well-known for his stoic manner. Despite their shared loss, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Terry Crews, and other cast members paid respects to the late actor.

Chelsea Peretti, who plays the role of his secretary Gina Linetti on the show, wrote, ” Love you ❤️ Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t 💔 (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity)

Terry Crews, who played the role of Terry Jeffords in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, said that he learnt so much from the late actor. He wrote, “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man. #ninenine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terry Crews (@terrycrews)

Dirk Blocker, who played Detective Michael Hitchcock in the show, wrote, “Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer. I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dirk Blocker (@dirkblocker)

Joel McKinnon Miller, who was Detective Norm Scully in Brooklyn Nine-Nine wrote, “An actor prepares… Sending love to Andre’s family and friends and all of us who had the honor of working with him. #brooklyn99.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel McKinnon Miller (@joelmckmiller)

Andre Braugher is survived by his ‘Homicide’ co-star and wife Ami Brabson, and three sons.

May his soul rest in peace!

