Captain Marvel Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dies Due to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) at 49

Kenneth Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS in 2018 and he spoke about in an interview with People in 2020. ALS is a progressive neurological disease which targets the nervous system and motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord.

Actor Kenneth Mitchell, best known for his role in Captain Marvel, has died. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Mitchell died on Saturday in Los Angeles from complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). He was 49. Sharing the news of Mitchell’s demise, his family said, “Kenny was the keeper of countless enduring friendships. Like a massive star exploding with kindness, pureness and a particular brand of silly, you were pulled right into his orbit. Once captured, Kenny could bathe you in positivity, compassion, thoughtfulness, and hilarity, and make you feel so loved.”

Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS in 2018. He spoke about the diagnosis in a 2020 interview with People, where he said that “the moment that they told us it was [ALS], it was like I was in my own movie. That’s what it felt like, like I was watching that scene where someone is being told that they have a terminal illness. It was just a complete disbelief, a shock.”

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is named after the former New York Yankee great who was forced to retire in 1939 due to the debilitating disease. Gehrig played for the team for 17 seasons and retired at the age of 36. He died two years later, Fox News reported.

ALS is a progressive neurological disease which targets the nervous system and motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, weakening muscles and limiting physical function.

(With inputs from ANI)

