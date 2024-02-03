Home

Entertainment

Captain Miller OTT: When And Where to Watch Dhanush Starrer Period Action Film

Captain Miller OTT: When And Where to Watch Dhanush Starrer Period Action Film

Captain Miller OTT: Dhanush's period action-adventure film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video - Here's everything you need to know!

Captain Miller OTT: When And Where to Watch Dhanush Starrer Period Action Film

Captain Miller OTT: Following a triumphant theatrical run, Captain Miller, filmmaker Arun Matheswaran’s first instalment in a trilogy, will be available on OTT. The period action-adventure is written by Arunraja Kamaraj and Madhan Karky and is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. Dhanush starrer also features Shiva Rajkumar, Nassar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, and Nivedhithaa Sathish in pivotal roles.

Trending Now

Dhanush’s Captain Miller OTT Release Date

‘Captain Miller‘ will be streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from February 9. The official handle of Amazon India shared an update about the film’s OTT release. The caption read, “What makes a soldier go rogue? the answer lies in Miller’s journey #CaptainMillerOnPrime, Feb 9 @dhanushkraja @priyankaamohan @ArunMatheswaran @gvprakash @NimmaShivanna @sundeepkishan @SathyaJyothi (sic).”

You may like to read

Captain Miller OTT Release:

Fans began to wonder about the Hindi version of the movie when the OTT platform revealed that it would only be available for streaming in languages spoken in South India. Only Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada are mentioned on the poster that was shared.

About Dhanush Starrer Captain Miller

Captain Miller centres on the life of Analeesan (Dhanush), popularly known as Eesa, and is set in the pre-independence era. After his mother passes away, Eesa idles away his time in his hamlet while Sengola (Shiva Rajkumar), his older brother, is deeply involved in the fight for Indian independence. Eesa chooses to enlist in the British Indian army in an effort to gain respect after getting into a fight with the locals and being told to leave. After being given a new name by the British, Eesa joins a regiment that launches a vicious assault on nearby demonstrators. This disturbs him, so he quits the army and becomes the revolutionary ‘Captain Miller.’

“Captain Miller is set in the 1930s and tells the journey of a man who is fighting for freedom, making it not only engaging but also very emotional,” said director Arun Matheswaran in a statement.

“The film showcases Dhanush in a way the audience has never seen before, and it has been incredibly rewarding to see the appreciation the film has received. Captain Miller is our labour of love, and I am excited that the film will now reach viewers across India and the world, with Prime Video,” the director concluded.

Dhanush’s next film, ‘Tere Ishk Mein,’ is directed by Aanand L Rai. The pair previously collaborated on the films Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Atrangi Re’ and Sonam Kapoor starrer ‘Raanjhanaa.’

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.