Washington [US]: This year's BET Awards proved to be special for all the Cardi B fans, as the songstress not only won the 'Video of the year' award for her music video 'WAP' but also announced that a new member would be added soon to her family. The 'Up' star is expecting baby number two with her husband Offset, and they made the announcement through a joint performance at the BET Awards 2021, on Sunday.

According to TMZ, the couple did not say a thing about the news, but let their actions speak for them. The Migos opened the ceremony with a medley song and were later joined by Cardi and her husband. Cardi was decked out in a revealing outfit, showcasing her baby bump. The Grammy winning-star also performed, rapping to her songs like 'Type Shit', while getting shoulder-to-shoulder with her husband as the audience went crazy with applause.

The songstress later posted a picture on her Instagram handle, where she was seen decked in a special white colour outfit showcasing her baby bump. The photo was captioned as, "#2! @offsetyrn."

Cardi B goes semi-nude, with a layer or two of white paint covering the front half of her body.

Cardi also shared another photo flaunting her baby bump. She wrote: “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny 😩. But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will 🙏🏽🙏🏽”.

On a related note, Cardi and Offset also share a daughter named- Kulture. She announced her first pregnancy news at Saturday Night Live Show in 2018. Born on July 10, 2018, Kulture is now almost three years old.

