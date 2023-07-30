Cardi B Gets Angry, Hits Fan With a Mike as They Throw Drink at Live Concert- WATCH

Home

Cardi B lost temper as fan misbehaves with her admist concert. The rapper was seen hitting the fan with her microphone. See Video!

American Rapper, Cardi B lost her temper after a fan threw their drink at her. In the middle of WAP rapper’s performance, a concert-goer threw his drink at her which left the latter fuming. Without a moment of hesitation, the rapper threw mic at the unsusceptible concert-goer. Even after this incident, she continued to complete her performance.

Cardi B was visibly upset with the turn of events. She was seen yelling at the fan while her team rushed to remove the attendee from the concert. A video of this incident has been going viral and fans quickly came to the support their favorite artist. One user wrote, ”She did what needed to be done! People need to stop throwing stuff at performers!” Another user tweeted, ”This trend of attending female artists’ sets just to attack them is disgusting and I hope everyone participating gets that energy BACK”, another wrote ”When will fans actually start behaving normal at concerts.”

Fans Support Cardi B After the Singer Lashes Out at a Concert:

another angle , she hit her spot on 😭 pic.twitter.com/caLckHTbIQ — ٍ (@crdisdior) July 30, 2023

The way the security guard looks back at Cardie like “wait, she did my job for me already” pic.twitter.com/FEMi01L00i — M.H 🌻 🕊 (@HoustonMH1757) July 30, 2023

Later, Cardi B herself posted a video of her reaction to the fan splashing drink on her. She wrote, “Water and gas included… literally.” Well, this is not the first time that Cardi B has used her mike to give a ruthless response to rude fans. Same incident happened back at the Wireless Festival in 2022, Cardi B reportedly threw microphone multiple times at a fan.

Meanwhile, the rapper made several headlines for her public fight with her husband Offset. Last month, Offset accused Cardi of cheating on him. She reacted to the claims in the couple’s new song launch called Jealousy, which released on July 28. There were rumours of couple calling out fake fights for their promotion. While Cardi bashed all fake acquisitions on Instagram and said, “It wasn’t no STUNT. Tasha K (YouTuber) made some ish up and yall was laughing about it and happy a-s hell about it. Now that we putting it in the music is a stunt … Naaa baby be mad at the one who started trolling wit it.”

