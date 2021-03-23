American rapper Cardi B has created history as she became the first female rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for a total of five times. This comes after Cardi B’s ‘Up’ surged from No. 6 to No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. She scored her fifth Hot 100 No. 1 following her performance at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on March 15. Cardi B is also the first female rap artist with two Hot 100 No. 1 songs with no accompanying artists. These songs are ‘Bodak Yellow’ and ‘Up’. Also Read - BTS Makes History as 'Dynamite' Gets Listed in Guinness World Records, Read on

Cardi B took to her social media account sharing the news with her fans. ”I want God to come see me in my dreams when I take my nap today so I can kiss his feet and tell him how much I love him !!! Yoooooo shit is amazing yoooooo. I got no words. Actually I got a lot of words but I can’t type it all. NUMBER 1!!!!!”, She wrote. A number of fans and celebrities also congratulated Cardi B in the comment section. During a live session on Instagram, the American rapper also thanked her fans.

Other songs of Cardi B’s songs that have made it to the Billboard Hot 100 list are the likes of Bodak Yellow, I Like It, Girls Like You (Maroon 5 song that featured Cardi B) and WAP.

Over a period of time, this American rapper has released several of her own single tracks ans studio albums. Her latest studio album called Invasion Of Privacy was released in 2018 and features songs like Get Up 10, Bickenhead, and Drip, amongst others.