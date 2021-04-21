Ghana: The imprisonment of an actor in Ghana for posting a naked picture with his son has received backlash on social media. Several people including the famous, Cardi B have condemned the movie calling it ‘harsh.’ Cardi B took to Twitter reacting to the verdict and wrote, ”I seen a lot of Americans do photoshoots like that. Even tho is not my style I don’t think she was going for sexual more going the natural idea. ‘I think jail is a bit harsh. Maybe social media probation or community service.” Also Read - George Floyd Murder: Celebs Including Chris Evans, Ellen DeGeneres Hail Conviction Of White Cop In The Case

Cardi B was made aware of the news by one of her fans who asked her what she thought about the sentencing of her twinee in Ghana.

Cardi B's reaction comes after an actor named Rosemond Brown (popularly known as Akuapem Poloo) in Ghana was sentenced to 90 days imprisonment. She has been punished for posting a naked photo with her son on social media in June 2020. The actor has been accused of publishing obscene material, carrying out domestic violence that undermined another person's privacy or integrity, and domestic violence that could harm someone's dignity and self-worth.

I seen a lot of Americans do photoshoots like that .Even tho is not my style I don’t think she was going for sexual more going the natural idea.I think jail is a bit harsh .Maybe social media probation or community service. https://t.co/ncdwvggvFK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 17, 2021

During the trial, the court judged expressed concern over child abuse in Ghana and mentioned that the court is bothered with nude pictures on social media. In Ghana, section 280 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act 1960 states that ‘whoever publishes or offers for sale any obscene book, writing, or representation, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.’ It is under the same act, that the actor has also been sent to 90 days imprisonment.