Carry On Jatta 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Historic Run Continues For Sonam Bajwa-Gippy Grewal’s Film, Check Day-Wise Breakup

Carry On Jatta 3 Box Office collection day 5 detailed report and day-wise business breakup as the film passes its Monday test. Check how the film starring Sona Bajwa and Gippy Grewal is doing at the ticket window.

Carry On Jatta 3 Box Office Collection day 5 (Photo: Movie Poster)

Carry on Jatta 3 box office collection day 5: History is being written for the Punjab film industry with Carry on Jatta 3. The film is doing wonders at the Box Office and seems unstoppable. It collected Rs 6 crore nett in India on Sunday, the highest single-day number for any Indian Punjabi film. And now, it also passed its Monday test with flying colours.

Carry On Jatta 3, starring Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa, earned Rs 2.50 crore (early estimates) on Monday, as reported by the trade website sacnilk. The Smeep Kang directorial registered a five-day total of Rs 22 crore which is a fantastic number for any Punjabi film in India.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Carry on Jatta 3 After Monday:

Thursday: Rs 4.55 crore

Friday: Rs 3.85 crore

Saturday: Rs 5.1 crore

Sunday: RS 6 crore

Monday: Rs 2.50 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 22 crore

The Punjabi comedy film is running fabulously overseas. The film’s worldwide gross after Sunday was Rs 43.50 crore and it is likely to surpass Shadaa and Chaar Sahibzaade in its first week itself to become the fifth biggest Indian Punjabi film worldwide.

Check The List of the Top 5 Indian Punjabi Films at Box Office Worldwide (Gross):

Carry on Jatta 2: Rs 57.67 crore Saunkan Saunkne: Rs 57.60 crore Chal Mera Putt 2: Rs 57.15 crore Honsla Rakh: RS 54.62 crore Shadaa: Rs 53.10 crore

If it continues at the same pace at the Box Office, Carry On Jatta 3 might soon end up becoming the biggest Punjabi film ever by surpassing the second film in the franchise. The film is creating history everyday and it will be interesting to see if it becomes the first ever Indian Punjabi film to reach Rs 100 crore worldwide. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Carry on Jatta 3!

