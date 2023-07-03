Home

Carry on Jatta 3 Creates History For Punjabi Film Industry But Can it Reach Rs 100 Crore at Box Office? Check Detailed Report

Carry on Jatta 3 Box Office Collection first weekend domestic and worldwide: Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal's movie continue to create history at the ticket window but can it be the first Indian Punjabi film to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide?

Carry On Jatta 3 box office collection latest update (Photo: Movie Still)

Carry On Jatta 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: The Punjab film industry is in a celebratory mode with Carry On Jatta 3 creating history every day. The film has registered the biggest Sunday for any Punjabi film in India and collected Rs 6 crore nett. This is also the biggest single-day number for any Punjabi film in India, a record which earlier belonged to Saunkan Saunkne which collected Rs 4.70 crore in one day.

The Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa starrer had a fantastic first weekend (extended). The film collected Rs 19.50 crore nett in the four days as per a report published by the trade website sacnilk. The film is also doing fabulous business worldwide with Rs 43.50 crore in four days.

Check Day-Wise Box Office Collection Breakup of Carry On Jatta 3:

Thursday: Rs 4.55 crore

Friday: Rs 3.85 crore

Saturday: Rs 5.10 crore

Sunday: Rs 6 crore

Total: Rs 19.50 crore nett

The four-day opening weekend gross figure for the film is Rs 23 crore in India which is not just extraordinary but pretty ambitious too. The film is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing Indian Punjabi overseas by surpassing the previous film in its franchise – Carry On Jatta 2 which grossed Rs 58 crore worldwide. If it maintains the same pace, the Smeep Kang directorial will become the biggest Indian Punjabi film ever not just in the country but worldwide. While surpassing COJ2 looks like a cakewalk and a feat that COJ3 can achieve within a week, it will be interesting to see how soon can it reach Rs 100 crore.

Check The List of Top 10 Indian Punjabi Films And Their Worldwide Box Office Collection (Gross)

Carry On Jatta 2: Rs 57.67 crore Saunkan Saunkne: Rs 57.60 crore Chal Mera Putt 2: Rs 57.15 crore Honsla Rakh: Rs 54.62 crore ShadaaL Rs 53.10 crore Chaar Sahibzaade: Rs 46.34 crore Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aaya: Rs 39.43 crore Sardaarji: Rs 38.38 crore Kali Jotta: Rs 37.53 crore Chal Mera Putt 3: Rs 35.84 crore

If the film makes a century at the Box Office, it will be the biggest record ever since no other Indian Punjabi film has reached the benchmark so far. The success of the film is already pushing the Punjab film industry and Rs 100 crore will add another huge milestone in its kitty – a record which is both doable and celebratory.

What do you think of the performance of Carry on Jatta 3? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on the film!

Faq What is the Box Office Collection of Carry on Jatta 3? Carry on Jatta collected Rs 43.50 crore gross in four days worldwide. Is Carry on Jatta 3 a hit or a flop? Carry on Jatta is a hit film. It will soon be the highest-grossing Punjabi Indian film ever. Who is the director of Carry on Jatta 3? Carry on Jatta 3 is directed by Smeep Kang.

