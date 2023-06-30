Carry on Jatta 3 HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Home

Carry on Jatta 3 Leaked Online For Free Download: Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa's mass entertainer has been leaked online for free on day one of the film release.

Carry on Jatta 3 Leaked Online For Free Download: Punjabi film Carry on Jatta 3 featuring Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa and directed by Smeep Kang has now been leaked online on the day of its theatrical release i.e. June 29. The film is a family entertainer and has received wide love from the audience. However, Carry on Jatta 3’s leak may affect its box office. The film has become the latest target of piracy sites including Tamilrockers and Telegram. Hours after its release on Carry on Jatta 3, the film was leaked in HD quality for free download in tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality.

Carry on Jatta 3 has Jass (Gippy Grewal) who is an eligible bachelor. Jaswinder Bhalla plays his father who is an advocate in the film. Jass falls in love with Meet, played by Sonam Bajwa. However, as always, there’s a twist. The Carry on Jatta series, which began in 2012, played a pivotal role in launching Gippy Grewal’s career and significantly raising the profile of Punjabi cinema. However, when it comes to Carry on Jatta 3, which continues to rely on the trademark humour perfected by director Smeep Kang, the results have been somewhat positive.

Carry on Jatta 3 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shakuntaalam, Bholaa, Bheed, Zwigato, Kabzaa, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Selfie, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

