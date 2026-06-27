Carry On Jatta 4 box office collection Day 1: Gippy Grewal-Sargun Mehta’s film becomes the biggest Punjabi opener of 2026, collects Rs…

Carry On Jatta 4 has finally hit cinemas and recorded the biggest opening for a Punjabi film in 2026. The comedy entertainer witnessed a steady start at the box office, driven by strong buzz among franchise fans and decent occupancy across key regions.

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Carry On Jatta 4 (PC: IMDb)

Carry On Jatta 4, starring Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta, has kicked off its theatrical run on a strong note, generating significant buzz at the box office. The latest installment in the popular Punjabi comedy franchise has delivered an impressive opening, setting the stage for what could be a successful weekend. Released amid high expectations, the film benefited from strong advance bookings and positive word-of-mouth following its opening shows. Fans turned up in large numbers to catch the much-awaited comedy, reflecting the franchise’s enduring popularity. The opening-day performance has also reinforced Gippy Grewal’s strong box office pull in Punjabi cinema. With the weekend still underway, all eyes are now on whether the film can maintain its momentum in the coming days. Here’s a look at how Carry On Jatta 4 performed on Day 1 and the milestone it has achieved.

Carry On Jatta 4 box office collection Day 1

The much-awaited Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 4 finally released in cinemas on June 26, 2026, bringing back the popular comedy franchise led by Gippy Grewal. According to Sacnilk, on its opening day, Carry On Jatta 4 collected an estimated Rs 1.90 crore net at the Indian box office across 1,349 shows. Overseas, the film earned approximately Rs 2 crore gross, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 4.28 crore on Day 1.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 29.36%, with 13.43% in the morning shows, 31% in the afternoon, 35.14% in the evening, and peaking at 37.86% during the night shows.

Carry On Jatta 4: Biggest openers of Punjabi film in 2026

Carry On Jatta has always been one of the strongest Punjabi comedy franchises. While Carry On Jatta 3 remains the biggest opener so far with around Rs 4.55 crore Day 1, the fourth installment is looking to secure a solid position among top Punjabi openers. Carry On Jatta 4 registered the biggest opening for a Punjabi film in 2026, but fell short of matching the Day 1 box office numbers of its predecessors in the Carry On Jatta franchise.

Top 5 Punjabi openers of 2026 in India

Carry On Jatta 4: Rs 1.90 crore

Rabb Da Radio 3: Rs 1 crore

Viyaah Kartaare Da Rs 2: 50 lakh

Ishqan De Lekhe: Rs 35 lakh

Oye Bhole Oye 2: Rs 30 lakh

Carry On Jatta 4 plot

Directed by Smeep Kang, Carry On Jatta 4 continues the franchise’s signature style of confusion, misunderstandings, and family comedy. The film stars Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, Binnu Dhillon, and others, bringing back the chaotic humour that audiences love.

The story revolves around a simple situation that quickly turns into a web of lies, comedy, and chaos, creating nonstop entertainment for fans of light-hearted Punjabi cinema. Despite competition at the box office, the film is benefiting from strong franchise value and loyal audience interest.