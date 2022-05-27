5 Shows Your Kids Will Love To Watch: Kids’ shows are always loved by the little ones, and sometimes there are so many entertaining good content shows coming up where kids get confused. According to statistics, 50% of children under the age of 10 watch cartoons, and the rest 50% are watched by adults as well. Comic shows play an important in kids’ lives as they keep them happy, and they get a lot of learnings from these shows apart from enjoyment. So here is the list of top 5 shows that you and your kids will love watching.Also Read - Viral Video: Passengers on a Plane Sing Baby Shark to Comfort Crying Toddler, Internet Says 'Aww' | Watch

Motu Patlu

Motu Patlu is an entertaining Hindi animation show for children of today's generation. The primary characters in this cartoon series are Motu and Patlu, who belong to FURFURI NAGAR. Motu is the one who always causes the problem, and Patlu is the one who has to solve it and they solve it in an entertaining way which will be really loved by the audiences.

Dora

Dora is an animated television series about a seven-year-old girl who embarks on adventures with her monkey buddy Boots, who is five years old. Dora the Explorer is a cartoon that exemplifies learning through enjoyment. It aids in the development of a child's abilities in various areas. A must-watch show for kids.

Baby Shark

Baby Shark big show is a show which is the most viewed online show reaching 10 billion on YouTube. The kids really enjoy and imitate the dance and the hook step of the show. Every episode of Baby Shark is filled with learnings and life lessons that are really beneficial for the kids and is really a must-watch show.

Butterbean’s Café

Butterbean’s Café is an animated fantasy children’s television series that follows a fairy who manages a neighborhood café with her friends, solving difficulties through teamwork and encouraging children to learn. The kids will absolutely enjoy the fantasy adorable show.

Tom & Jerry

Tom & Jerry holds the best position on the list of some funny and amazing shows for kids. The show’s entertainment is very funny and well enjoyed by the audience. The concept of this program centers around a Cat and a Mouse who are constantly fighting. This show is not only loved by kids but also by adults, which is why it comes under the must-watch category.