A complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her derogatory remarks on Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha. “I have filed a complaint in the civil court. Kangana Ranaut through her Twitter account on December 3 posted a derogatory comment on the photo of Upendra Kushwaha. Such a comment on the leader of Kushwaha’s stature is not acceptable,” said Vinay Kushwaha, State General Secretary of RLSP. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Gives a Glimpse of Her Action Training Session For Dhaakad - Watch Video

Party leader Vinay said that he has urged the court to take strict action against the actor for her comments. “It’s a crime to make derogatory comments against any leader. So, we have asked the court to take cognizance of our complaint,” said Shambhu Prasad, Lawyer. Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut Again: Singer Asks Her to 'Keep Ears Wide Open' And Learn About Farmers' Protest

This comes after Kangana on December 3 had commented on a photo posted by a Twitter user mocking the RLSP chief. Lately, Ranaut has been voicing her opinion on several issues including the farmer’s agitation and has been speaking against it through her tweets. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Again Slams Hrithik Roshan After he Transfers Case From Cyber Cell to Crime Branch: Kab Tak Royega Ek Chote Se Affair Keliye

She was recently found to be in a Twitter spat with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh over the farmer’s protests.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut has clarified the reason behind her frequent outbursts on Twitter whether it is about speaking about nepotism in Bollywood or recently the farmers’ protest. Kangana said, “I have been honest about the film industry so most of them are against me, I opposed reservations most Hindus hate me, during Manikarnika’s release I fought with Karni Sena so Rajputs threatened me as well, I oppose Islamists many Muslims hate me, I fought with Khalistanis… 1/2”.

She further added, “So now most Sikhs are against me, my well-wishers tell me no political party likes a vote repellent like me, so clearly no political party appreciates me, most of you wonder why I do what I do. Well in a world beyond this world in the world of my CONSCIENCE I am appreciated.”