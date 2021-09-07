Mumbai: Bollywood and Tollywood actors including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh are in trouble as a complaint has been filed by a Delhi-based lawyer demanding the arrest of 38 celebrities for revealing the real name of the rape victim on their social media platforms. It’s the famous Hyderabad Disha case (the name given by the police to the victim) that happened in 2019 and shook the entire nation. A 26-year-old veterinary doctor was gang-raped, killed, and burnt alive by four men. The case took place in the outskirts of Hyderabad.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Reem Shaikh To Enter Salman Khan's Show? This Is What We Know

As reported in TOI, the list includes actors Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Maharaja Ravi Teja, Allu Sirish, Charmme Kaur. They mentioned the name of the victim while expressing their anger on Twitter. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Mother Is Critical and Is In ICU, Actor Returns From UK

On December 1, 2019, Salman Khan had made two posts asking fellow citizens to work more actively towards protecting women. The actor added that this is high time we should get together to fight to curb crimes against women and not let ‘beti bachao’ be a mere campaign. On the other hand, Anupam Kher tagged Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded a death penalty for rapists. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Salman Khan Remembers Bigg Boss 13 Winner, Says 'You Will Be Missed'

The case has been filed by a Delhi-based lawyer Gaurav Gulati under IPC section 228 A and also has filed a petition in Tees Hazari Court, alleging that these celebrities were not being responsible citizens.

Disha Rape Case: All You Need to Know

On the night of November 28, 2019, a young veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, was kidnapped, and later gang-raped and murdered. The criminals then dumped her body on the outskirts of Hyderabad and burnt it. The incident followed the identification, arrest and encounter of the accused. All the four accused were killed in an alleged ‘encounter’ by the police. It had garnered national attention.