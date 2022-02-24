Mumbai: A case has been registered against actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar at Mahim police station in Mumbai for allegedly showing obscene scenes involving minors in an upcoming Marathi film Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha. The case has been registered under IPC Section 292, 34, POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Section 14 and IT Section 67, 67B. Earlier, the sessions court in Mumbai had directed the registration of FIR and initiation of a probe into the matter after a plea filed by Social activist Seema Deshpande that said about alleged obscene scenes in a Marathi film involving children which is a violation of the POCSO Act.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Upset Bharti Singh Leaves The Show, Praises Rajiv Adatia

Seema’s lawyer Prakash Salsingikar told that the court had ordered CrPC to investigate under section 153 (3). No arrest has been made so far in the case. Further probe into the matter is underway. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar Praise Rajiv Adatia, Say 'You Are Not An Underdog'

The issue was first raised back in January when the National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed displeasure over the trailer of Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Koncha. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Not Salman Khan, But Mahesh Manjrekar To Host Weekend Ka Vaar? Here's What we Know

Watch the song from Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha



(With agency inputs)