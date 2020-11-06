A case has been registered against actor Milind Soman under IPC Sec 294 (Obscene acts and songs) & Sec 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form). He had shared a nude picture of him on Twitter and Instagram running naked at a Goa beach. A news report on ANI reads as: “Case registered against model-actor-fitness promoter Milind Soman, under IPC Sec 294 (Obscene acts and songs) & Sec 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act for his social media post where he was seen sprinting naked at a Goa beach”. Also Read - Poonam Pandey And Sam Bombay Granted Bail For Bond of Rs 40,000 in The Obscene Video Case

The complaint was registered right after Twitterati questioned that why Milind’s nude pic is not objectionable and Poonam Pandey’s vulgar video, leads her to jail? A section of people on Twitter pointed out the hypocrisy of celebrating a man for running nude, but are outraging over a woman’s clothes in Goa. Film editor Apurva took to social media and raised his voice on the same thing. He wrote: “Several people took to social media to point out the hypocrisy of celebrating a man for running nude, but are outraging over a woman’s choice of clothing. While nudity in public is an offence under the law, the different reactions to Milind and Poonam are steeped in sexism.”

The Goa Police on Thursday arrested the actor-model Poonam Pandey and her husband, Sam Bombay, for allegedly trespassing on government property and shooting an “objectionable” video at a dam in Canacona town. On Thursday evening, they were granted bail by the judicial magistrate for the bond of Rs 20,000 each.

Coming back to Milind Soman, he loves clicking nude shots. The actor made headlines back in the 90s, for doing a nude photoshoot with former Miss India Madhu Sapre for a Tuff shoe commercial. Although, that commercial too landed the two in the middle of a controversy and a case was lodged which went on for 14 years.