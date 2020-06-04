Casting director Krish Kapur has passed away on May 31 due to brain hemorrhage. He was just 28. There were reports that Krish had an accident and succumbed to his injuries on the same day but his maternal uncle, Sunil Bhalla dismissed the reports, saying that the Krish Kapur fainted at his home in suburban Mira Road here and suffered brain hemorrhage. Also Read - Indians Majorly Search For Dalgona Coffee, Chicken Momos And More Food Recipes on Google Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

His uncle told PTI, “He had no medical history. He was healthy and doing absolutely fine. On May 31, he just collapsed and started to bleed. He died of brain hemorrhage”. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Confirms She is 'Just Friends' With Sushant Singh Rajput

A brain hemorrhage is a type of stroke. It’s caused by an artery in the brain bursting and causing localized bleeding in the surrounding tissues. This bleeding kills brain cells. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Gets The Warmest Birthday Wish From Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty

Krish Kapur had worked as casting director in the 2018 romantic drama Jalebi, featuring Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra. He was also a part of Veerey Ki Wedding featuring Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty shared the post on Instagram and wrote, “Gone too soon” and Krish’s close friend and wrestler-actor Sangram Singh tweeted, “You left us really soon, brother. But you have left behind beautiful memories”.

Krish Kapur is survived by his mother, wife and a seven-year-old child.