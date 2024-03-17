Home

CBFC Censors Cuss Words in Crew Trailer Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

According to various reports, the CBFC substituted certain profanities in the theatrical trailer of the film 'Crew,' featuring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu.

Crew is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. The film which will feature Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead will hit the big screens on March 29, 2024. The movie will mark the first time when all three gorgeous ladies will be sharing the screen together. While the teaser and trailer of the film have received tremendous response, CBFC has chopped some bits and pieces from the same.

Crew’s trailer which was released on March 16, 2024, features scenes various Tabu’s character using explicit language several times. Now, the reports claim that these scenes have been modified for the film’s theatrical release. In one scene of the trailer, Tabu, playing an air hostess, is seen saying ‘Baith Ch*****.’ However, in the released trailer, this dialogue has been modified, replacing ‘C******’ with ‘bhootiye.’ Similarly, another scene originally featuring her saying ‘Har******’ has been changed to ‘ameerzaade,’ and ‘hariyon’ has been substituted with ‘kameeno.’

Take a look at the trailer here:



Crew’s trailer has captivated the audience. From donning iconic air hostess attire to delivering hilarious dialogues, the trailer enthralled the audience to its core. The trailer depicts the tale of a bankrupt airline company where Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu are working as air hostesses. However, after knowing that their company is on the verge of shutting down, the three ladies take a different path, which is dangerous yet entertaining.

Rhea Kapoor discussed ‘Crew‘ with News18 last year, describing it as the most ambitious film she has ever undertaken. “When you work with Tabu and Kareena, there’s this sense of ease. They do everything with so much effortlessness. They’re so professional and freaking good,” she said at the time.

“And the most important thing is that they’re good comedians. That was just a treat to watch on the set. I’ve never experienced this kind of ease in performance and work before, especially when there are multiple actors on set. Working with Diljit was also awesome,” she added.

