CBFC Issues New Rule, Includes More Women Representation, Age-Related Categories To Be Introduced

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has notified the new changes in the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024 in response to the 1983 Cinematograph (Certification) Rules. Read along.

New Delhi: The government has taken steps to address the concerns of filmmakers and audiences regarding the operations of the Central Board of Film Certification. This action was taken in accordance with the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, which replace the previous Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 1983. This move aims to bring about changes and improvements in the certification process for films in India. Read on.

Measures Taken By The Central Board of Film Certification

CBFC Bifurcates Film Categories In Different Age Groups

The film certification system categorises films into different age groups to ensure appropriate viewing for audiences. The categories are as follows:

A – This certification is for films that are suitable for adults only. UA – Films under this category require parental guidance for children under 12. This category has now been further divided into three age-based sub-categories:- UA 7: Films suitable for children above the age of 7.

– UA 13: Films suitable for children above the age of 13.

– UA 16: Films suitable for children above the age of 16. U – Films under this category are suitable for unrestricted public exhibition, meaning audiences of all ages can view them.These certifications are aimed at helping viewers, especially parents, make informed decisions about the suitability of films for different age groups.

How Will CBFC’s New Regulation Help Expanding The Film Industry?

The new regulations allow for faster processing of film certification by implementing fully digital processes, reducing transactional time. To improve ease of doing business, a provision for ‘priority screening’ has been introduced to expedite certification in cases of urgency due to prior film release commitments. This will increase transparency and eliminate any biases.

The new rules regarding the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) aim to provide greater representation and access for women and disabled individuals. In an effort to promote diversity, the rules stipulate that one-third of the members in the CBFC Board should be women, and ideally, half of the members should be women. This initiative is significant as it aims to address the underrepresentation of women in decision-making roles within the film certification process.

CBFC’s On Inclusion of Disabled In Advisory Panels

Additionally, the rules also emphasise the importance of including disabled individuals in the CBFC’s Advisory Panels, signaling a commitment to ensuring diverse perspectives and experiences are considered in the film certification process. This move towards inclusivity is a positive step towards creating a more representative and equitable film industry. The regulations now allow for perpetual validity of CBFC certificates, removing the previous restriction of only being valid for 10 years. The release also mentioned that recertification of edited films for television broadcast is necessary, as only films in the Unrestricted Public Exhibition (U) category can be shown on television.

