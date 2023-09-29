Home

Entertainment

CBFC Issues Official Statement After Information And Broadcasting Ministry Supports Actor Vishal in Corruption Case

CBFC Issues Official Statement After Information And Broadcasting Ministry Supports Actor Vishal in Corruption Case

CBFC has issued a strong statement after the Information And Broadcasting Ministry backed 'Mark Antony' actor Vishal in corruption case.

CBFC Issues Official Statement After Information And Broadcasting Ministry Supports Actor Vishal in Corruption Case

CBFC Issues Official Statement Amid Vishal’s ‘Corruption’ Allegations: The CBFC has recently issued an official statement amid corruption allegations by Mark Antony actor Vishal.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES