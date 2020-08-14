Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has created an outrage on social media and people are all his closed ones and fans are demanding justice for the late actor. Sushant’s family and friends want the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The recent one to demand justice is late actor Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan. Jiah committed suicide in 2013 at the age of 25. Her mother has also backed the demand for a CBI investigation into the SSR Death case. In a social media post, Rabia drew similarities between the way Jiah Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput died. Also Read - Jiah Khan's Mother Rabia Khan Makes Explosive Statements Against Mahesh Bhatt, Says he Threatened Her at Funeral of Nishabd Actor

Rabia Khan said that the political pressure on the police held them from bringing out the truth. In her post, Rabia Khan wrote, "I have never felt so helpless, defenseless and unhappy after seeing Sushant Singh being killed in the same way as Jiah Khan. Both Jiah and Sushant were first bombarded with fake love by demonstrations of attention and affection. When both were successfully trapped by their narcissist, psychopathic, gaslighting partners, then both were physically hurt and abused. They both were sponged for their money and isolated from their family and loved ones. Both Jiah and Sushant were declared mentally disabled and depressed due to lack of work. When their control was slipping, their partners strangulated them and staged their homicidal death as suicide (sic)."

Rabia Khan said that the killers of both Jiah Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were supported by Bollywood mafia. She further wrote, "The criminal narcissistic criminal partners of Jiah Khan and Sushant Singh were connected with powerful Bollywood mafia and politician, so they took shelter under their umbrella because they know only these politicians and Bollywood mafia icon have the power to crack their criminal's behavior. The political pressure on Police held them from bringing the truth out. They indulged their full time to destroy evidenced and declared the homicidal death of both Jiah and Sushant as suicide. To support their fabricated stories police seek help from Bollywood mafia and their syndicate media who anchor Mahesh Bhatt as a mouthpiece to endorse their concocted depression story (sic)."

Earlier, Rabia Khan made some allegations against actor Salman Khan for sabotaging CBI’s investigation. She uploaded a video where she had said, “He had called me down from London, said please come we have found some incriminating evidences. I land up over there, he says, ‘Oh, by the way, Salman Khan called me up, he calls me every day and he says he has invested a lot of money, please don’t harass the boy, please don’t interrogate him, don’t touch him. So what can we do madam?”