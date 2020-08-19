It’s a massive win for the Rajput family! The Supreme Court justice Hrishikesh Roy on August 11 at 11 am pronounced its verdict to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to the CBI. As the verdict came in Singh family’s favor, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning… the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver” In another tweet, she wrote, “There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: SC Orders CBI Probe, Asks Mumbai Police to Handover All Evidence

Shweta also thanked and congratulated her extended family. She expressed her happiness in the tweet. “Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy… first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI”, she wrote. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case Live Updates: Supreme Court Orders CBI Investigation in The Case

Sushant’s another sister Meetu Singh, who lives in Mumbai also took to Twitter to share: “There we go!! Finally!! #CBIForSSR!! #CBITakesOver .. thanks all SSRians And Supporter.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh told ANI that Sushant’s family is happy with the verdict. “This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. SC ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct,” he said. Singh also added that he and the family hope justice is served soon.

On the other hand, Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court. She tweeted, “Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins …. #1ststeptossrjustice”. She also shared a picture lady justice along with the tweet.