The Supreme Court on Wednesday pronounced its verdict and allowed CBI to investigate the case into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The apex court has also dismissed Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai. As per the Republic TV Report, in the full judgement, the top court stated that there can be situations where a particular crime by virtue of its nature, is legally capable of being investigated by police from different states or investigating agencies. The court also pointed out that the Mumbai Police obstruction to the Bihar police team could have been avoided as it gave rise to suspicion. The judge also said that the transfer of investigation to the CBI cannot be a routine occurrence but should be in exceptional circumstances.

The judgement reads, “One factor which however is considered relevant for the induction of the Central Agency is to retain public confidence in the impartial working of the State agencies. It is not for the accused to choose the investigating agency. In the event, a new case is registered at Mumbai on the same issue, in the fitness of things, it would be appropriate if the latter case too, gets investigated by the same agency, on the strength of this Court’s order. Such enabling order will make it possible for the CBI to investigate the new case, avoiding the rigours of Section 6 of the DSPE Act, requiring consent from the State of Maharashtra.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: SC Orders CBI Probe, Asks Mumbai Police to Handover All Evidence

Read The Full Judgement Here:

[scribd id=472929891 key=key-4Ae99gTk9DGTIYicUB6p mode=scroll]

“The actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor in the Mumbai film world and died well before his full potential could be realised. His family, friends and admirers are keenly awaiting the outcome of the investigation so that all the speculations floating around can be put to rest. Therefore a fair, competent and impartial investigation is the need of the hour. The expected outcome then would be, a measure of justice for the Complainant, who lost his only son’, the judgement reads.

The Supreme Court said, “The dissemination of the real facts through unbiased investigation would certainly result in justice for the innocents, who might be the target of vilification campaign. Equally importantly, when integrity and credibility of the investigation is discernible, the trust, faith and confidence of the common man in the judicial process will resonate. When truth meets sunshine, justice will not prevail on the living alone but after Life’s fitful fever, now the departed will also sleep well. Satyameva Jayate.”