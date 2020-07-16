Actor Shekhar Suman, who was among the first people from the industry to pitch for a CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput‘s suicide case, now tweeted and informed that he’s indeed fighting from the front. The actor has announced in a Twitter post on Wednesday that he was ‘taking a backseat’ in the matter because of the ‘silence’ of the late actor’s family. However now, on Thursday morning, the actor made another tweet informing that he gave a second thought to his decision and realised that the ‘Justice For Sushant Forum’ needs him and he will continue to fight for the justice with or without the support from Sushant’s family members. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Latest News: Sister Mitu Singh, Cook Neeraj to be Questioned Again by Police

The actor's latest tweet read, "I thought about it again and i realized i can't let down the emotions of so many ppl..i will have to continue leading the fight from the http://front.so wat if the family is not coming forward..Sushant was a public figure and we are fighting for him." (sic)



In his other tweets, Shekhar mentioned that he’s hopeful to receive a nod for a CBI inquiry in the case after former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi requesting the same. The actor’s tweet read, “#justiceforSushantforum goes ahead with full force.We are hopefully nearing a #CBIEnquiryForSushant with

@Swamy39 stepping in.Let’s hope more powerful politicians and more powerful ppl from the film industry join in.Amen.” (sic)

Shekhar has been quite active on social media while demanding justice for the departed soul and strongly wishing a CBI inquiry in the case while suspecting a foul play. Sharing the copy of the letter in which Swamy requested the PM for a CBI inquiry in the Sushant case, Shekhar earlier said that the ‘silence’ of the late actor’s family makes him feel uncomfortable and therefore, he has decided to stay away from the matter. His first tweet read, “Dear all,Thank you for making my voice strong all this while.Allow me to plz take a backseat now.since the family is completely silent on this,it’s making me very uncomfortable to go on.i guess its their prerogative and we all shld respect that.” (sic).

The Dekh Bhai Dekh actor added that even though he was disassociating himself, he would still be helping those who are still putting efforts in demanding justice for the late actor. His tweet read, “But i will be there behind all of you as a silent http://force.you have to just summon me and i will be there.i will be the happiest wen Sushant gets justice.Thank you each one of you.Thank you @Swamy39” (sic)

Shekhar has been at the front of the whole scene all this while. He even travelled to Patna to meet Sushant’s family members and organised a press conference with political leader Tejashwi Yadav to push for a CBI inquiry in the case. Later, a family member of Sushant talked to the media and blamed Shekhar for using the actor’s demise to gain ‘political mileage.’

Meanwhile, apart from Subramanian Swamy, another political leader – Pappu Yadav pitched for a CBI inquiry in the SSR suicide case. He even received a reply from Home Minister Amit Shah in which it was mentioned that the request was forwarded to the concerned department.