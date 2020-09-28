Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is being probed by three central agencies. However, people close to the actor feels that the case has been diverted from seeking justice for the late actor to the dug angle in Bollywood. Vikas Singh, Sushant’s family lawyer also said in a statement that the actor had been strangled and accused the CBI of ‘delaying’ what he believed should be a murder probe. Now, reacting to his statement, the CBI has said that ‘no aspect has been ruled out’. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Admits Dating Sushant Singh Rajput, Says He Was Not Faithful To Her During Brief Relationship

In a statement on Monday, the agency official said, “The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. The investigation is continuing.” Also Read - Drug Nexus Case: NCB Forgets To Take Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan's Signatures on Papers, Visits Actors Residence

He said further investigation is in progress. The remarks came after Singh, addressing a press conference last week, said that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe is overshadowing and hindering the investigation to bring out the real truth in Sushant’s death case. Also Read - NCB Did Not Give Clean Chit To Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Actors To Be Summoned Again

Last week, Sushant’s family lawyer tweeted, “Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide. (Sic)”

He even said that AIIMS doctor panel has shared the finding of the autopsy report with him. However, Sudhir Gupta, the head of the AIIMS forensic team, denied claims and said, “No findings given to CBI yet… final meeting has to be scheduled. No conclusive opinion could be made just by seeing pictures. Our opinion will be clear and conclusive based on evidence.”

The CBI SIT team went to Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave the federal agency a go through in the case.