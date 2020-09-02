Janata Dal-United leader KC Tyagi on Tuesday said that the CBI investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case would expose the links between the underworld, the police, politicians and people in the film industry. He told news agency ANI: “It is after many days that there has been an inquiry concerning the film industry and that too at the level of CBI. The investigation would expose the links between the underworld, the police, politicians and the film industry”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Was Very Tense, Became Unwell After Disha Salian's Death: Siddharth Pithani to CBI

Meanwhile, Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vishwas Sarang wrote a letter to Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Keshav Javadekar demanding a doping test of actors and celebrities from the film industry similar to that of sportspersons. This comes in the backdrop of the new turn in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise wherein the family members of the late actor have alleged that Rajput was being administered with drugs by his ‘girlfriend’ Rhea Chakraborty. Also Read - 'Jovial, Full of Life'! Sushant Singh Rajput Met Travel Influencer During His Trip to Europe, Quashes Depression Theory

The BJP leader, in his letter, had said that youth these days follow actors as their icons and copy everything including their dressing style. He further said that they have also started adopting similar lifestyles. The letter also drew attention towards the rising number of Bollywood drug parties being reported in the media with the recent one being related to the death case of Rajput’s death. This is leading to a bad effect on the youth as they are also getting involved in drugs. Also Read - Did Rhea Chakraborty Return to Sushant Singh Rajput's Home on June 12? Her Pic With Mango Cake Says so

Sarang said that just like players in the field of sports go through dope test through World Anti-Doping Association (WADA) or the National Anti-Doping Organization (NADA), actors should also be subjected to the same to ensure eradication of drug abuse in the film industry. Sarang said that just like players, there should be rules mandating the dope tests for film stars.

He suggested that the NADA should intervene and regular dope tests of celebrities should be done and those found guilty must be sentenced to two years of a life ban from working in films.

The CBI is probing the case. An FIR was registered against Rhea Chakraborty and others in Patna on a complaint filed by Rajput’s father. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

(With inputs from ANI)