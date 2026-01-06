The move comes months after the tragic incident shook Tamil Nadu and sparked widespread outrage, political debate, and demands for accountability.

Why has the CBI summoned Vijay now?

Sources say the CBI has already questioned several office bearers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as part of its ongoing investigation. With key testimonies recorded, the agency has now decided to question Vijay himself before taking a final call on filing a charge sheet in the case.

Investigators are reportedly examining crowd management arrangements, event planning, communication gaps, and the sequence of events that led to the chaos on the ground.

What happened at the Karur rally?

On September 27, 2025, thousands of men, women and children gathered in Velusamypuram, Karur, hoping to catch a glimpse of Vijay, who had recently entered active politics. What was meant to be a show of support quickly turned into a nightmare.

According to police estimates, nearly 27,000 people turned up for the rally—almost three times the expected crowd of 10,000. As excitement peaked, overcrowding, poor crowd control and confusion led to a deadly stampede, resulting in 41 deaths and injuries to several others.

Did delays play a role in the tragedy?

Earlier, police officials had pointed to a significant delay in Vijay’s arrival at the venue as one of the contributing factors. Reports claimed the actor-politician reached the rally nearly seven hours later than scheduled, causing restlessness and panic among the massive crowd that had been waiting for hours.

Authorities stated that the delay, combined with inadequate arrangements to handle the unexpectedly large turnout, worsened the situation and led to the tragic loss of lives.

Supreme Court steps in

In October last year, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the incident, citing the seriousness of the tragedy and the need for an impartial investigation. A bench comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria also set up a three-member monitoring committee.

The committee is headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi and is tasked with overseeing the investigation to ensure fairness and transparency.

What lies ahead?

With Vijay now summoned, the investigation has entered a crucial phase. The CBI’s next steps—including whether to file a charge sheet—are expected to depend heavily on the findings from his questioning.

As families of the victims continue to wait for justice, all eyes remain on the January 12 hearing and the direction the probe takes next.