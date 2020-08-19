The Supreme Court on Wednesday pronounced its verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea, wherein she requested the transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput Death case FIR to be transferred to Mumbai from Bihar. The Apex court dismissed Rhea’s plea and handed over the investigation into the case to The Central Bureau of Investigation. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Issues Statement After SC Allows CBI Probe, Says 'People Involved in Dastardly Crime Will Be Brought to Justice'

Here is all that happened during the day:

♦ The records produced before the court does not suggest any wrongdoing by Mumbai Police. However, their obstruction to the Bihar police team could have been avoided and give rise to suspicion.

♦ Justice Roy stated that Mumbai Police investigation cannot be said to be an investigation into abetment of suicide or murder or any cognisable offence. The Mumbai Police were conducting their probe under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which deals with a general inquiry into a case of suicide.

♦ The Bihar Police FIR and investigation was not illegal. The jurisdiction of Bihar police appears to be in order, looking at the nature of the allegations that includes misappropriation and breach of trust.

♦ At this stage of investigation, the investigation will not be transferred to the Mumbai Police.

♦ CBI probe is the need of the hour to retain ‘public confidence in the impartial working of the State agencies’.

♦ In the case, political interference against both states are alleged which can interfere with the investigation.

♦ Considering the apprehension voiced in regards to unfair investigation, the Court must strike to ensure that the search for the truth is undertaken by an independent probe agency and not controlled by either of the two state governments.

♦ Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, friends and well-wishers are keenly waiting for the outcome of CBI investigation and hence it is the need of the hour.

♦ Rhea Chakraborty herself asked for CBI investigation and hence, an unbiased investigation would certainly result in justice for the innocents.

♦ During the investigation, if any other case is registered in connection with the actor’s death or the surrounding circumstances of his unnatural death, the CBO will investigate the new case as well.

♦ Central Bureau of Investigation releases a statement that probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case will continue after SC Verdict and the SIT team will visit Mumbai in ‘due course’. However, they said that other details related to the investigation will not be shared at this stage.

♦ CBI SIT team will be landing in Mumbai on Thursday (August 21),

♦ As per the CBI sources, the probe agency will write to the Mumbai Police to share the evidence it has collected and will also seek details of the autopsy report, crime scene photographs, electronic gadgets and the same will be shared with the forensic experts at CFSL. The agency will reportedly demand the statements of all the persons whose statements were recorded in the last two months.

♦ “If CBI team comes for 7 days they’ll be automatically exempted from quarantine & if they come for more than seven days period then they have to apply for exemption through our email id & we’ll exempt them”, BMC Officials

♦ Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh spoke to CNN-News 19 and said, “According to the family, the case was just not progressing. Bihar police were not getting cooperation from Mumbai police. There was a feeling of helplessness. I hope some of the crucial evidence have not lost.”

♦ Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, has issued a statement saying that nobody else can claim to be his son’s lawyer or chartered accountant to manage the actor’s estate as only him and his daughters will represent Sushant’s estate.

♦ 2 top Mumbai cops to be examined and quizzed by CBI officials. One officer is allegedly accused of staying in touch with prime suspect, Rhea Chakraborty and the another cop did not take the complaint of Sushant’s brother-in-law seriously.

♦ Sushant’s family released official statement that reads, “We, Sushant’s family, thank our friends, well-wishers, media, and millions of fans worldwide for their love for Sushant and support for us. We are particularly thankful to Shri Nitish Kumar, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Bihar for setting the wheel of justice in motion. Now that the country’s premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice. We believe that public trust in institutions is important. Today’s development has reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy. We love our country more than ever”

♦ Rhea Chakraborty issued an official statement which reads, “The Hon’ble Supreme Court after examining the facts and circumstances of the case and the report of the Mumbai police has observed that it will be the desired justice as Rhea herself called for a CBI investigation. The Hon’ble Supreme Court also observed that due to the allegations made by the two states of political interference against each other, it would be in the interest of justice to hand over the case to the CBI. Since the Court has transferred the investigation to CBI invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, she will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate. Rhea maintains that the Truth will remain the same whichever agency investigates the case.”

♦ Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, who was staunch;y opposing a CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Wednesday said the government will comment after receiving a copy of the order from the Supreme Court.

♦ While assuring full cooperation to the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday hinted that it would examine conducting a parallel probe as per the Supreme Court verdict. “We welcome the Supreme Court judgement. We shall extend whatever help is needed to the CBI. We will examine the (verdict’s) Para 34 and think about it (parallel probe),” Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told media persons late in the evening. It is also a matter of pride for Mumbai Police that the Supreme Court observed there is no fault found in their investigation under CrPC’s Section 174,” he added, lauding the city police, in his formal reaction on the issue.”

♦ Meetu Singh, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, feels with CBI taking over the death probe of her late brother on the directive of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, the fight for justice has just begun. “CBI finally. I will always be grateful for the persistent love and support you guys have been bestowing endlessly on our family in the toughest times. Thnx for loving my brother, for being his warriors in order to bring him Justice and keeping humanity alive,” Meetu Singh tweeted from an unverified Twitter account on Wednesday.

♦ Bollywood celebrities hailed Supreme Court verdict and flooded social media with their tweets.

♦ “I am very happy. The Supreme Court’s order has strengthened the trust people have in the Court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case” Says Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!