New Delhi: Demanding immediate resignation of Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya posted a video on Twitter, slamming the role of the Maharashtra police in the investigation into the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

"For two months, the Mumbai police did not file any FIR. Anil Deshmukh owes an explanation. Now Thackeray government will learn a leasson, I hope. Now their highhandedness will come to an end. Finally, the family of Sushant Singh Rajput will get justice," the BJP leader said.



Ab to Thackeray Sarkar ki Dadagiri Khatam Hogi. Anil Deshmukh should resign in #SushantSingRajput case @BJP4Maharashtra @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/VRkyN5X0GD — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) August 19, 2020

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court handed the investigation of the case to the CBI. For the past two months, voices demanding CBI probe into the death have been growing louder as several discrepancies came to the fore.

In July, Anil Deshmukh dismissed the need for a CBI probe and said the Mumbai Police is capable of handling the matter.

“There was no need to give the case to the CBI. Our police officials are capable and doing the inquiry in right way. We are also examining the angle of business rivalry,” Anil Deshmukh had said.