The Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case today at 11 am. Where the whole nation is happy with the verdict, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut backed Mumbai Police and said that it carried out a fair investigation in the case. Raut, however, preferred not to comment on the SC verdict and said that those in the government who know the law will comment on the SC’s ruling. Reacting to the verdict, he said, “Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our Advocate General can talk about it, it is not fit for me to comment on the verdict of Supreme Court”. Also Read - 'What If CBI Says Sushant Committed Suicide': Taslima Nasreen's Sarcastic Tweet Goes Viral

He added, “Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make political comments. Our state’s justice system has always been one of the best in the country, no one is above law here & to provide justice to all has been the norm”. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Issues Statement As SC Allow CBI Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Case, Says ‘Truth Will Remain The Same’



The apex court also ordered the Maharashtra government to assist CBI in the probe since this is a court-ordered CBI investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend actor Rhea Chakraborty had approached the top court to seek transfer of the Patna FIR to Mumbai.

SSR’s father KK Singh had filed the FIR in Patna against Rhea and six others for alleged offenses under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police said the actor committed suicide. However, a few days later, several questions were raised.