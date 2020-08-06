Sushant Singh Rajput death case latest news: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered an FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe against 6 accused including Rhea Chakraborty and others. The centre has handed over the case to CBI on the recommendation of the Bihar government. It is been reported that the agency was in touch with Bihar police – who first registered the FIR against SSR’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: CBI Registers FIR Against 6 Accused And Others, Gets in Touch With Bihar Police

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed a complaint and FIR against Rhea and the Bihar cops registered the case under various IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

CBI officials told media that the agency's Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is currently investigating the Agusta Westland scam and bank fraud case against Vijay Mallya, will probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The SIT will reportedly be led by IPS officer Manoj Sashidhar. DIG Gagandeep Ghambir and SP Nupur Prasad are also part of the team.

However, the SSR case was handed over to the CBI on August 5 after Sushant’s father and Bihar police alleged a cover-up by Mumbai police to save people. Sushant’s lawyer and Bihar Police have also accused Mumbai police of destroying evidence and deliberately ignoring leads in the case in an attempt to spoil it.