CBSE Class 12th Board Exams Cancellation – Ashnoor Kaur speaks: The government's decision to cancel the CBSE Class XIIth board exams has met with much fanfare all over social media. Actor Ashnoor Kaur who had been eagerly waiting for a permanent decision on the issue is now in a celebratory mode after the authorities decided to do away with this year's exams considering the pandemic situation in the country.

In an interview with ETimes, Ashnoor mentioned that she's happy and grateful to the government for keeping in mind the safety and health of the students. She said that the uncertain time is over and there's clarity in the minds of the students as to where they need to dedicate their time now. Ashnoor had earlier mentioned that she had to lose out on many projects because she was studying for the CBSE exams that weren't even confirmed. Now, in her latest interview, she said that the students can finally work on curing their anxiety and stress that they had experienced while waiting for the decision.

Ashnoor was quoted as saying, “To be honest, it feels really really nice and amazing. I just finished with all the calls to my friends and cousins who are in CBSE. We all kind of just celebrated over calls that the exam got over because you know more than the fear of exams it was the uncertainty that was killing us. We have some clarity now and you know that mental pressure and the anxiety are gone. We were constantly thinking ki exams honge yah nahi honge… Should we study or not. So basically now we are free.”

The Patiala Babes actor said that now they can plan their future and think of investing their time in a hobby or prepare for their future courses. “Mentally we take up a hobby or concentrate on what you wanna do in future. So basically you know that stress is off us mentally. So we really appreciate that this decision has been taken by the Govt. Of India keeping our safety, health, and the ongoing pandemic in mind,” she said.

The popular TV actor went on to say that the decision has also brought great relief for the parents who were concerned about the safety of their kids.