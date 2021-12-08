CDS General Bipin Rawat Passes Away: In a tragic situation, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday (December 8). It was IAF Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu‘s Nilgiris district. Several Bollywood celebrities condemned Bipin Rawat and wife’s demise on social media. Actor Kangana Ranaut Shared, “Worst news of the year Shri #BipinRawat and his wife passed away in a tragic helicopter crash. The nation will always be grateful to General Rawat for his service to the nation. Om Shanti. Jai Hind.” CDS General Bipin Rawat passed away: Kangana Ranaut Anupam Kheri And other Bollywood celebs condoled the demiseAlso Read - RIP Gen Bipin Rawat: Famous Quotes by CDS That Will Inspire Courage and Strength For Years To Come

Film producer Karan Johar He also tweeted, "Extremely shocked and saddened by the passing of General Bipin Rawat, his wife and soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces. He salutes the brave and selfless service rendered to the nation, while we mourn this untimely loss. . Stay in power."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also shared a picture with Rawat and wrote, "Death of CDS #GenBipinRawat, his devout wife and 11 more Fauji will surely be fortunate. There was unfathomable love for the country. I had unfathomable love for him. Reportedly, "Jai Hind Sir" was from the pulse and the Cuban! #Jaihind Sir !!

Ajay Devgn penned a heartfelt note on Twitter saying, “Grieved to know about the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and his troops of the Indian Armed Forces. My deepest condolences to all their families (sic).”

Kunal Kapoor wrote, “Praying for #BipinRawat ji and his family, and all the other passengers (sic).”

Paresh Rawal tweeted. “PRAYERS FOR. CDS SHRI BIPIN RAWAT JI (sic).”

Salman Khan wrote, “Very sad to hear of the tragic crash in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat his wife and other personnel from the Armed forces. My thoughts my prayers and condolences are with the bereaved families (sic).”

Vivek Oberoi wrote, “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Gen #BipinRawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. Sir, we salute you for 4 decades of selfless service to our motherland. I join our nation in mourning the loss of one of India’s finest soldiers. #RIP #OmShanti (sic).”

Yami Gautam shared Indian Air Force’s tweet and wrote, “An extremely sad day for our country. We are still trying to process this shocking news. Our deepest condolences (sic).”

The mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife along with other Armed Forces personnel killed in the chopper crash expected to arrive in Delhi by evening tomorrow.

May their soul rest in peace!