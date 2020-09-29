Forever young at heart and lovable acting legend Zohra Segal is India’s first female actors to get recognition globally. On September 29, Tuesday, Google remembers her and celebrates her work with a doodle illustrated by guest artist Parvati Pillai. Zora Segal’s special doodle has her animated picture in a classical dance pose wearing a pink saree with floral background. The legend started her career as a dancer with the Indian dance pioneer Uday Shankar in 1935. She had appeared in many Bollywood films as a character actor as well as in English language films besides television series and plays. Also Read - Arati Saha: Google Pays Tribute to Legendary Indian Swimmer Arati Saha on Her 80th Birth Anniversary

The full name of Zohra Segal was Sahibzadi Zohra Begum Mumtaz-ullah Khan. Born on April 27, 1912, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh (British India) and grew up in Chakrata near Deharadun, she attended a prestigious ballet school in Dresden, Germany in her early 20s and later toured internationally with Uday Shankar. After she returned to India, she transitioned to acting, joining the Indian People’s Theatre Association in 1945. Also Read - COVID-19 Pandemic: Google Reminds People to ‘Wear Mask And Save Lives’ Through Animated Doodle

According to Google, Zora Segal moved to London, England in 1962 and built an international profile over the following decades with roles in British television classics like Doctor Who and the 1984 miniseries The Jewel in the Crown. In the mid-1990s, she returned to India, where she continued acting on the stage and in Bollywood films. Also Read - Thank You Coronavirus Helpers: Google Dedicates Colourful Doodle to Honour Frontline Warriors

Among Segal’s notable early work was a role in the film Neecha Nagar (Lowly City), which was released on this day in 1946 at the Cannes Film Festival. Widely considered Indian cinema’s first international critical success, Neecha Nagar won the festival’s highest honor: the Palme d’Or prize.

In 2002, the year of her 90th birthday, Segal appeared in her memorable role in the film Bend it Like Beckham, and continued to act well into her 90s.

Segal was honored with some of the nation’s highest awards: the Padma Shri (1998), the Kalidas Samman (2001), and the Padma Vibhushan (2010).

On July 10, 2014, Zora Segal passed away at the age of 102.