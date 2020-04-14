Celina Jaitley, who has not been seen on the screen from quiet a long time, is all set to make her comeback with a short film, Season’s Greetings, which helped her heal after she lost her parents and one of her twins. Recently, she opened about suffering from severe depression and revealed that her husband left the job and decided to leave Dubai and return to Austria. Also Read - Celina Jaitley: Slut Shaming Is Dangerous, Harmful And Disrespectful To Women

Speaking to Gulf News, she said, “Peter left his job because I was suffering from such severe depression that we had no option but to leave Dubai. Let’s go back to Austria and let us disconnect from everything till you get better. That really helped me and getting my husband’s support in this meant a lot.” Also Read - Celina Jaitley Busts The Stereotype Around Pregnancy By Flaunting Her Baby Bump In A Bathtub



She also stated that the short film played an important part in her healing process. Revealing about how film helped her, she said, “You can never find closure when you lose the most important and valuable things in your life. Daddy had just passed away and suddenly mama too … My parents were so full of life and they were this young, military army couple. The truth is you can never get closure from losing your parents. But this movie helped me a vent a lot of emotions… I am not getting treatment in Austria for the past one year.”

She also said that it was her mother’s wish to see her return to acting. She said, “The reason why I shot this film was because it was my mom’s last wish. She wanted me to go back to cinema”.



Celina Jaitley tied the knot with husband Peter Haag in 2011 and couple soon tuned parents to twins Winston and Viraaj Haag in 2012. The actor gave birth to twins the second time in 2017 and named them Arthur and Shamsher Haag. Unfortunately, Shamsher succumbed to serious heart condition.

Celina Jaitley’s father Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitley passed away in 2018 and her mother passed away in the same year after prolonged battle with cancer.