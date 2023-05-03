Home

Celina Jaitly Gives Befitting Reply to Troll Taunting Her For ‘Ditching Indian Roots’

Celina Jaitly, who was trolled for allegedly 'ditching' her Indian roots, gave back an epic reply to trolls. Check the latest tweets here.

Celina Jaitly Slams Twitter User Who Said Transgenders Are Only Seen at Traffic Signals

Celina Jaitly might be away from the acting front, but, her Twitter is making the buzz these days. Celina doesn’t let the trolls go unnoticed. She retorts back with a befitting reply. Recently, the actor was trolled for allegedly ‘ditching’ her Indian roots. She posted a picture of her at the scenic backdrop of Austria.

In a long tweet, Celina wrote, “One of the best things that I have learnt living in Austria is living with the goal of a life in agreement with nature. While I live in a scenic historic village in the very high altitude alpine area of central Austria I do often take trips to the bigger cities like Graz, Vienna & Salzburg for some “ME Time”. These historic cities have tiny beautiful lanes that tell tales of centuries & going through them is like a journey snaking through time periods, from past to present the only drawback however is finding a place to park. While I only feel most comfortable driving all-terrain SUVs One of my favourite things to do is rent this amazing two-seat electric microcar & enjoy a day of European city pleasures while feeling good about my carbon footprint ( and finding the best parking spots) Austria is considered to be the environmental flagship of Europe and I have learnt so many wonderful things here. Not only have I grown so much in Austria, I regained my soul in its nature, Hence contributing to its fairyland nature and environment I feel like I am protecting my own soul. #celinajaitly #CelinaJaitley #austria #LabourDay”.

One of the best things that I have learnt living in Austria is living with the goal of a life in agreement with nature. While I live in a scenic historic village in the very high altitude alpine area of central Austria I do often take trips to the bigger cities like Graz, Vienna… pic.twitter.com/Idv4aTYvxV — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) May 2, 2023



Referring to that post, a netizen tweeted, “Lol.. Thats what called half baked knowledge. You want to live with the nature you dont go Austria but you go to india. Living with fancy battery car, fancy shoes jackets etc.. This is western hypocrisy.”

Giving a solid punch to the netizen, Celina replied to the tweet, “Chitaji my clothes & Shoes are Made in India…. Husband and kids are made in Austria. This is not hypocrisy it’s globalisation. PS: Dil and passport dono Hindustani.”

Chitaji my clothes & Shoes are Made in India…. Husband and kids are made in Austria. This is not hypocrisy it’s globalisation.

PS: Dil and passport दोनों Hindustani.

#celinajaitly https://t.co/i7r7F7KoSG — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) May 3, 2023



Few days back, Celina reacted to a troll who claimed that she had “slept with Fardeen Khan, Feroz Khan.” Celina gave an epic reply by saying you must try some time. She wrote, “Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much-needed girth and length to become a man and some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem… like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! @TwitterSafety pls take action.”

