Celina Jaitly opens up on painful divorce: Actress alleges abuse, separation from children and years of trauma

Celina married Austrian businessman Peter Haag in 2011 and later moved abroad. While fans believed she was leading a peaceful family life, the reality was far from it. In recent revelations, the actress confirmed that she has separated from her husband, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse.

What did Celina Jaitly allege against her husband?

According to Celina, the decision to leave her marriage was not sudden. She claimed she suffered abuse for years and finally chose to walk away to protect her self-respect. However, that decision came at a high cost, being separated from her children.

How did Celina get separated from her children?

In a detailed and emotional Instagram post, Celina shared how she had to flee Austria late at night with the help of neighbours. She revealed that she returned to India with very little money, leaving behind her children in the process.

In her words, she wrote that she lost her children while standing up for her dignity. She explained that on October 11, 2025, at around 1 am, she escaped from Austria to save herself from continued abuse. She added that despite a court order granting joint custody, she has not been allowed to speak to her children. According to Celina, her children are being influenced and emotionally pressured to speak against her.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

She also mentioned that after returning to India, she had to approach the court just to enter her own home, as her husband was claiming rights over the property. The legal battles, she said, forced her to take heavy loans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

Divorce papers on the 15th wedding anniversary?

One of the most shocking revelations made by Celina was about how her marriage officially ended. She shared that during their 15th wedding anniversary, her husband took her to the post office, saying a gift had arrived for her. Instead, she was handed divorce papers and told it was her “anniversary gift.”

Celina stated that she tried multiple times to separate peacefully for the sake of her children. However, she was asked to give up assets she owned even before marriage and accept conditions that would strip her of her freedom and dignity as a woman and a mother.

Fighting battles on multiple fronts

As if her personal struggles were not enough, Celina is also dealing with another crisis. Her brother is currently lodged in a jail in the UAE, and the actress is actively pursuing legal help for him.

Celina Jaitly, known for films like No Entry, Jaanasheen, Tom, Dick and Harry, and Thank You, may no longer be active in Bollywood. But her story has now sparked conversations about abuse, resilience, and the harsh realities many women face behind closed doors.