Celina Jaitly Pens Inspiring Post on Suffering Multiple Hernia Post Pregnancy: ‘Don’t Give up’

Celina Jaitly recently penned an inspiring post on suffering multiple hernia post pregnancy and losing her baby.

Celina Jaitly Pens Inspiring Post on Suffering Multiple Hernia: Celina Jaitly has always been vocal about her professional and personal life. The actor has made the most positive use of social media platforms for creating awareness about several issues relating to women, health, LGBTQ community and gender inequality among others. Celina recently opened up about her health condition on Twitter and Instagram. She penned an inspiring note as she revealed about having multiple hernias post pregnancy. The Seasons Greetings actor often puts out her frank and unfiltered views on society. Celina was lauded by netizens for bravely speaking up on her health condition.

CELINA JAITLY OPENS UP ON HER HEALTH CONDITION

The actor captioned her post as “There is no giant step that can take you there! But, consistent and small steps can! I still have multiple hernia’s, severe Diastasis recti of the abdomen after carrying 2 sets of twins. Lost my parents & a baby in my 2nd twin pregnancy and had a condition close to a lung collapse as well. There are sometimes which are so difficult when you no longer can come to terms with life or recognise the person you see in the mirror… As human beings we will always have these days, some of us more than others.. There are days when I have to battle and confront so much darkness, but then Life has its UPS and DOWNS and I started turning them into SQUATS. Even though I am still building my self from scratch,I know there is something inside of us that is greater than any obstacle… In my darkest moments I hear my dad’s fauji ( military) voice in my mind that says Yaad rahey… Naam., Namak aur Nishaan (BC😄!! ) and I turn into a GC (Gentleman Cadet) and start lifting… Amazingly every workout big or small also changes how I feel….” She further added “To all those who have struggled with darkness I posted a glimpse of my story hoping to reach out to you to tell you that you are not alone. Give yourself another day, another chance. You will find your courage eventually. Don’t give up on yourself just yet, working out is the best investment that you can make in yourself for both mental and physical well-being & if nothing else works you can always refer to my dad‘s words above 😁! #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #motivation #workoutmotivation #fightingdepression #fitnessmotivation #bollywood #womenwholift.” A netizen lauded her and wrote “Very well said. You are truly remarkable. You inspire me. May you do very well in life. May God bless you and keep you always happy.” Another fan commented “Love and respect celina – you are such a wonderful Human being ❤️❤️❤️.” Another user wrote “@celinajaitlyofficial keep up your amazing motivation and thoughts. You are beautiful inside and out. You have achieved soo much professionally and personally despite your challenges. Lots of ❤️.” A fan commented “You are a warrior mam 🔥🔥 Beauty with courage 🔥❤️.” Another fan wrote “Iron woman❤️🔥.”

CHECK OUT CELINA JAITLY’S VIRAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

Celina tied the knot with Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag. They are parents to twin boys born in March 2012. The actor gave birth to a second set of twin boys in 2017. She shared the heartbreaking news about losing one of her twins several years ago. Celina currently lives in Austria along with her husband and children. She was Miss India 2001 and 4th runner-up at Miss Universe 2001.

