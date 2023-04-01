Home

Celina Jaitly Slams Twitter User Who Said Transgenders Are Only Seen at Traffic Signals

Celina Jaitly recently slammed a twitter user who said that transgenders are only seen at traffic signals.

Celina Jaitly Slams Netizen For His Remark Against ‘Transgenders’: Celina Jaitly is known for voicing her opinions on human rights issues and social causes she herself believes in. The actor often uses her social media handles to create awareness about marginalised communities and gender sensitivity. Celina has been championing LGBTQ rights for more than a decade. She has been vocal about promoting gender equality and urging everyone to root for an inclusive and compassionate society. Her dedication towards advocating causes of LGBTQ communities in India also made her the Champion of the UN Free & Equal campaign. Now, recently on International Transgender Day of Visibility she tweeted about discrimination and violence against transgender people. To which, a twitter user mocked her stating, transgenders are only seen at traffic signals. Celina hit back at him for his derogatory remark.

CHECK OUT CELINA JAITLY’S VIRAL TWEETS:

What exactly is so funny about it sir ???? Is it NOT heartbreaking to see someone being reduced to begging just because they are transgender ??? This is exactly the reason why #TransVisibilityMatters because of people like you who find the dire reality of trans community funny!! https://t.co/IlGP69F6r3 — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) March 31, 2023

Not worried at all about my upbringing I was brought up by 4 generations of Indian armed forces, the trans community was & still is mostly most deprived, dehumanised in our country, people like you make it difficult to fight their ostracisation & are responsible for their plight! https://t.co/Va9UPG8VkU — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) April 1, 2023

CELINA JAILTY SCHOOLS TWITTER USER ON TRANSGENDER RIGHTS

The actor had tweeted “nternational Transgender Day of Visibility Mar 31, 2023, Some of the worlds bravest people are transgender people. I stand to fight all discrimination & violence against them & applaud their contributions to our world! #TransDayOfVisibility.” A twitter user responded by mentioning “I’m reminded of this gender only at Traffic signals,” adding a traffic signal and laughing emoji. Celina schooled him in her quote tweet and captioned her post as “What exactly is so funny about it sir???? Is it NOT heartbreaking to see someone being reduced to begging just because they are transgender??? This is exactly the reason why #TransVisibilityMatters because of people like you who find the dire reality of trans community funny!!”

CELINA JAILTY SLAMS NETIZEN FOR DEROGATORY REMARK

The war of words between the actor and the netizen heated up as she replied again “Have you seen how they beg? They don’t beg. They misbehave in public. And would you be ok if man did what these “special” gender people do at Traffic signals under the pretext of begging? Maybe you would because of your poor upbringing.” Celina gave a befitting response in another quote tweet and opined “Not worried at all about my upbringing I was brought up by 4 generations of Indian armed forces, the trans community was & still is mostly most deprived, dehumanised in our country, people like you make it difficult to fight their ostracisation & are responsible for their plight!”

CELINA JAILTY ACTED IN SHORT FILM BASED ON LGBTQ COMMUNITY

Celina currently lives in Austria with her hotelier husband Peter Haag and their three sons. The actor often shares mesmerising pictures from scenic locations and many of her sizzling throwback photos from modelling and Miss India days. She was last seen in a short film titled Season’s Greetings on ZEE5 in 2020. It was also based on normalising LGBTQ community and acceptance of relationships irrespective of sexual orientation. She opened up in a 2020 interaction with Hindustan Times on the reason behind leaving Bollywood. Celina had told “Most of the meaty parts, good roles and good films are reserved for people who have privileges, who either belong to a camp or come from a film family. When you are an outsider, you can try to push and do your best, but then comes a certain limit when you can’t do that anymore. So you have a choice to succumb to the bullying of people and not getting the right offers until you start believing that you are a failure. Or you move on in life and do other things. You recharge, rejuvenate, regenerate and come back again.”

Celina was Miss India 2001 and also the 4th runner-up at Miss Universe 2001.

For more updates on Celina Jaitly, check out this space at India.com.

