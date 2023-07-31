Home

Entertainment

Celina Jaitly Thanks MEA And NCW For Taking Action Against Film Critic Who Alleged She Slept With Feroze Khan

Celina Jaitly Thanks MEA And NCW For Taking Action Against Film Critic Who Alleged She Slept With Feroze Khan

Celina Jaitly recently thanked MEA and NCW for taking action against self-proclaimed film critic who alleged she slept with Feroze Khan.

Celina Jaitly Thanks MEA And NCW For Taking Action Against Film Critic Who Alleged She Slept With Feroze Khan

Celina Jaitly Thanks MEA For Taking Action Against Online Troll: Celina Jaitly is known for speaking on for social causes and standing up for LGBTQ rights. The actress has been away from the silver-screen since long but has been actively involved as Champion of the UN Free & Equal campaign. Apart from gender rights, Celina has also been making time for her family and often shares light-hearted moments on social media. However, few months back she was targeted by an online troll who claimed to be a film critic. The man who later turned out to be of Pakistani origin made malicious remarks against the Jaanasheen actress.

Trending Now

CHECK OUT CELINA JAITLY’S VIRAL TWEETS:

A few months ago, a self-proclaimed Hindi film critic and journalist from Pakistan named @UmairSandu took to Twitter to make viral untrue horrific claims about me which included bizarre allegations like my relations with both my mentor Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen , in addition… pic.twitter.com/xAtxdE8Jzb — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) July 30, 2023

Thank you Rekha ma’am, you are doing a wonderful job at @NCWIndia Truly grateful to you and Ms @khushsundar your endeavours in women’s issues on such a massive scale are unparalleled.

♥️🌹 https://t.co/3sc8idtzJh — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) July 30, 2023

CELINA JAITLY RECALLS BEING HARRASED BY FAKE PAKISTANI FILM CRITIC

Celina recently took to her Twitter handle and shared a letter of communication between MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) and NCW (National Commission for Women). She captioned her tweet as, “A few months ago, a self-proclaimed Hindi film critic and journalist from Pakistan named @UmairSandu took to Twitter to make viral untrue horrific claims about me which included bizarre allegations like my relations with both my mentor Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen, in addition he made claims targeting me and my family’s safety and security even in Austria. My response to his harassment and fake claims from Pakistan went viral and garnered support from millions of Twitterati including Pakistani nationals who were appalled at his behaviour. The perpetrator changes his location on social media consistently but was hiding in Pakistan, as a result there of legal recourse was not possible for me and he continued to assault my character and modesty from across the border. I thereby took the matter to the National Commission Of Women in India.

CELINA JAITLY THANKS NCW AND MEA

The actress further added, “@NCWIndia took cognizance of my complaint and wrote a letter addressed to the respected Joint Secretary (PAI Division), Ministry of External Affairs @MEAIndia for initiating necessary action in the matter. The Commission has received a positive response from the MEA communicated via letter. The Ministry views the incident with utmost seriousness and has raised the matter with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi seeking an immediate investigation and action of the incident. “For me it was not just a fight for the open assault on my character but also an assault on my integrity, my motherhood, my family and above all my God father and my beloved mentor Mr Feroz khan who is no longer in this world here to defend himself. He was my mentor, my friend my guide and I am eternally grateful for the love, respect and career he gave me. I am an Indian army war hero’s daughter and I was going to fight it till my last breath even if it meant going to Pakistan to teach this person a lesson.”

Celina was Miss India 2001 and also the 4th runner-up at Miss Universe 2001.

For more updates on Celina Jailty, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES