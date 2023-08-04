Home

Celine Dion Diagnosed With Stiff Person Syndrome, Sister Says, ‘No Medicine Yet’

After singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, her sister Claudette revealed that their sister Linda has moved in along with her three sons to take care of her.

Celine Dion cancelled her Courage World Tour in December after being diagnosed with illness. (Credits: Instagram)

The fans of singer Celine Dion have been concerned ever since she announced that she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome. Now, her sister Claudette has shared a health update on the Canadian singer, and it is not too encouraging. Speaking to Le Journal de Montreal, Claudette revealed that there has not been much improvement in her health since her diagnosis. She added that their sister Linda has moved in with Celine Dion to look after her as she works on building back her strength.

Celine Dion’s sister shared her health update

Claudette shared that she has been listening to the top researchers who have worked on this rare condition as much as possible. She added that she feels the singer mostly needs to rest. Claudette was quoted saying, “She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game. At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It’s important to listen to it.” She further disclosed that her sister has been disciplined in every area of her life.

Celine Dion’s sister on her treatment

Claudette further revealed during the interview that they have not been able to find any medicine that works for Celine Dion’s condition. Despite this, the singer’s family believes that having trust is extremely important.

Back in December 2022, Celine Dion revealed that she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome. Since then, the singer even cancelled her Courage World Tour while battling her recurring health issues.

Celine Dion’s tour cancellation

Celine Dion issued a statement informing that she is cancelling her Courage World Tour, “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

For the unaware, Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare muscular condition that leads to stiff muscles and spasms in the arms, legs, and torso areas of the body.

